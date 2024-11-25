After a good, three-day soaking rain to close out last week and kick off the weekend, we have a little pattern change that will leave the dry stretches behind and put several rain chances in the forecast moving forward. That’s not the greatest news being a huge travel week for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, but for most of us it shouldn’t be TOO disruptive.

The first round of rain comes in for the day tomorrow and it’s just rain. So while it may slow traffic a bit, the impacts should be fairly low. If you’re heading to the office tomorrow, the rain could not be more well timed. It arrives after the morning commute and is out before the evening commute begins. It’s just a wet midday — so maybe a lunch in the office day instead of venturing outside.

Because it is a pretty quick moving line, there won’t be a ton of rain that comes out of it. It’s nowhere near the storm that was with us Thursday thru Saturday of last week. Most of us should stay under a half inch of rain with the highest amounts occurring the farther north you are.

We’ll get a dry day on the back side of it with sun returning for Wednesday, but bringing with it a chilly and gusty breeze.

The next storm is bit colder and arrives on Thanksgiving day. A colder storm of course increases the snow potential but for most of us it will be a cold rain. While it’s a colder storm, it’s still just a limited cold storm which will hold any snow potential to the high terrain… and even there it’s likely a rain/snow messy mix. We’ll have more on the Thanksgiving storm and its finer details tomorrow, but unless you are driving into northern New England on Thanksgiving, the travel impacts should be fairly limited.