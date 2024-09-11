This must be payback for the wet Summer and Fall of 2023, right? We’ve now gone 21 days in a row in Boston with just a trace of rain or less, and over the next 7-8 days, the rain chances are limited to just a spot shower on Friday afternoon.



We’ve certainly had cool overnights, and last night was one of them with low temps starting off in the low to mid 40s in many of the burbs today. The bounce back is quick though with highs near 80 inland and low to mid 70s coast.

Tomorrow, we’ll do it again with highs in the low 80s inland, mid 70s coast.

A little disturbance swings through Friday, but moisture is limited with just a spot shower in the afternoon popping up. Only about 10-20% of us pick up on that.

The weekend is dry as high pressure wins out again. Humidity is up a bit with dew points in the low 60s. Highs run low to mid 80s inland and 70s along the coast with an onshore wind kicking in.









