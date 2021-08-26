What we started on Tuesday, we finish today. That is the heat wave across much of southern New England, including Boston, where the last two days have hit 91 and 94. Today, the 94-96 degree high will lock in our 4th heat wave of the year and 23rd time this year we’ve cracked 90.





Factor in the humidity and it’ll feel close to 100 this afternoon, prompting the heat advisory that’s in place. Stay hydrated and stay cool this afternoon! A great place to be will be the beach as there’s no thunderstorm threat today despite the heat and humidity. Water temps are running near 70 and seas are running only 1-2 feet.









Tomorrow, temps run in the upper 80s inland, but it starts turning cooler, especially at the coast. There is the risk for an isolated shower across interior southeast Mass, RI and CT, but much of the day is dry. You’ll notice the humidity start to drop in the late afternoon too, and especially in the evening.



We’ll turn much cooler this weekend with highs in the 70s, cloudy to partly sunny skies and occasionally a few showers. Best chance for them look late Saturday into Sunday morning. No all day rains expected at this point though.