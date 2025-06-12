Priced for perfection! Yesterday worked out to be a fine summer day for pretty much anything you had planned outside. With humidity in check and temps in the upper 70s to low 80s, it worked out well from playgrounds to ball fields, to the beaches and pools, or for any yard work/gardening you needed to get done.

This morning, we start off several degrees milder than yesterday morning, and this afternoon we’ll run several degrees higher than yesterday. That’ll put highs in the mid to upper 80s for many. The breeze will kick up today, gusting 20-30mph as dew points slide back too, allowing for a low humidity warmth under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Today looks dry from start to finish, but it’s not out of the question a few spotty showers get going near the south coast late tonight and very early tomorrow morning. Most of tomorrow during the day looks dry too with a developing sea breeze keeping it coolest at the coast. Highs tomorrow will near 80 inland and run 65-70 at the coast.

Scattered showers move in tomorrow night and linger into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks more dry than wet with a few leftover sprinkles around. A spot shower or two will be possible Father’s Day, but the majority of Sunday looks dry at this point. Both weekend days will be cool, with highs in the 60s.