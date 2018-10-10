Peak Warmth Today; Rain Returns to End the Week

High temperatures today reached well into the low to mid 80s. Boston reached a high of 85 degrees, two degrees shy of the record high of 87 degrees set back in 1939.

With an approaching cold front to our west, that will increase the humidity over the course of the next 24-hours, but ahead of this disturbance, clouds will thicken through the overnight hours, with the potential for areas of patchy fog and drizzle.

Rain chances increase Thursday afternoon, with the potential for tropical-like downpours setting up tomorrow evening. The heaviest rainfall will likely be felt late Thursday into early Friday morning along the southern coast and for the Cape and the Islands.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of southern New England ahead of the moisture, which could be between 1-3″ with locally higher amounts possible.

The rainfall on Thursday afternoon is associated with the front and a system to our west, however pieces of tropical energy associated with the remnants of Hurricane Michael could enhance those rainfall totals into early Friday for far southern most parts of New England. Along with the rain, we’ll likely see windy conditions at the immediate coast, which we will keep an eye on.

After the cold front ships out to sea, we are left with much cooler air sinking in with highs in the low to mid 50s this weekend, and lows dipping into the 40s to upper 30s in spots. Early Sunday morning, we could start off with areas of patchy frost, so be sure to cover any of those sensitive vegetables and plants late Saturday evening.

In the meantime, the rest of the 7-day takes a turn towards much more seasonable temperatures.