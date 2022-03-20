it was another foggy start to the day, but that fog will continue to lift out with a mix of sun and clouds expected for your Sunday.

With those peeks of sunshine, temperatures will rise to around 60° this afternoon, making this the pick of the weekend for any of your outdoor plans. Plus, it’s the Spring Equinox also known as the astronomical start of the spring season. Spring officially begins at 11:33am EDT for the Northern Hemisphere when the sun’s rays are directly over the equator. This allow for the sun’s rays to be dispersed equally for both hemispheres.

If your plans take you to Southie for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, it will be an absolutely beautiful day for the return of this event after taking two years off due to the pandemic.

We’ll have mainly cloudy skies this evening and we can’t rule out a passing sprinkle along the Cape, otherwise we’re looking at dry conditions for your Sunday.

The dry pattern continues into Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s, but with a gusty breeze.

Wednesday is our transition day towards a more unsettled pattern as a system builds in from the southwest, throwing rain our way as early as Wednesday evening. There is a possibility that the rain flips to some wintry mix Wednesday night for the higher elevations into north central MA and southern NH.

The rain overspreads the region for Thursday turning to just a spot shower chance Friday. Rain chances are still in the forecast for next Saturday.