Perfect Beach Weather This Weekend

7Weather- The last weekend of summer is looking good! It is warmer on Saturday, and then close to 90º in some towns on Sunday and Monday.

HIGHS:

Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low and mid 80s inland. An onshore breeze kicks in late in the morning, keeping the coast in the upper 70s. Sunday is also sunny and a bit warmer. Some inland areas will reach into the upper 80s. It doesn’t look like a sea breeze kicks in, so the beach areas will be nice and warm.

BEACH FORECAST:

Sunday will be warmer along the coast, but it will also be breezy. Either way, both days are looking good to head to the beach.

Be careful if you plan to get in the water. There is a moderate risk for rips currents, and seas will be choppy on Saturday.

PATRIOTS FORECAST:

You’ll need the sunscreen, sunglasses and the cap for the game on Sunday. It will feel a bit muggy with temperatures in the mid 80s during the game.