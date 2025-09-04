We chalked up another Top 10 day yesterday with highs in the 70s to low 80s with low humidity in place. Today, we’ll do it again as sunshine wins out and temps head back to about 80 degrees. It’ll be a bit cooler along the immediate coast with an ocean breeze with temps in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight, we’ll increase the clouds as scattered showers move in late at night. Some of those scattered showers linger into early Friday morning, but it won’t take long for those scattered showers and clouds to break for some sun. Humidity jumps up and as the sun reemerges, temps jump up too. Highs max out Friday in the low to mid 80s. While a spot shower is possible in the interior in the afternoon, much of the day from late morning, through the evening, turns out to be dry.

Warmth and humidity win out again Saturday as highs max out in the mid to upper 80s. While a few quick moving scattered showers and storms are possible inland, the highest chance won’t be until Saturday night, so there will be a lot of dry hours Saturday too.

The front that delivers the showers and storms Saturday night may be slow to leave Southeast Mass Sunday, extending a few spotty showers at times into the day. Most prone to it will be the Cape/Islands. Sunday is a cooler day with lowering humidity as highs are back into the 70s.