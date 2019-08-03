Perfect Summer Day Sunday

7Weather- A front moves through the area and drops humidity on Sunday, and to kick off the week.

SUNDAY:

We’re looking at some nice weather to end the weekend. Humidity is low on Sunday, and temperatures reach into the low and mid 80s inland. A sea breeze kicks in, keeping our coastal areas in the 70s. As a front clears the region, there could be a spot shower. It’s only a 10% chance, and it mainly confined to to the South Coast, and the Cape & the Islands.

The UV index is “high” on Sunday, make sure you re apply sunscreen. The beaches will have a mix of sun and clouds, with temps in the 70s.

NEXT 3 DAYS:

Monday will have dew points in the 40s and 50s, meaning it’s going to feel fresh! A few storms are possible on Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon. Highs reach into the mid 80s.