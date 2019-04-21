Periods of Heavy Rain Monday Afternoon

7Weather- The unsettled weather pattern continues to start the week. Rain moves into the area Monday afternoon and continues through early Tuesday morning.

MONDAY:

Temperatures start between 47º-53º on Monday morning and we could see a spotty shower early.

Rain beings to move in mid-day. Eastern Massachusetts, the Cape & the Islands will start to see spotty showers around lunch time.

Scattered showers will develop between 2-4 PM across the central parts of the state, and then periods of heavy rain are likely for everyone during the evening commute.

Temperatures reach into the low 60s inland, and coastal spots get stuck in the low and mid 50s.

Eastern Mass could see 1-1.5″ of rain, central Mass likely sees 0.5-1″.

TUESDAY:

The system that brought us rain Monday will start to move out Tuesday morning, leaving us with a spotty morning shower.

We start the day with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We likely stay mostly cloudy the rest of the day with highs in the low 60s inland, and in the 50s along the coast.

Another round of rain likely moves in after 11 PM Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers are possible early Wednesday morning, and then skies gradually clear.

With some sunshine in the afternoon, highs reach into the mid and upper 60s.

7-DAY:

Thursday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Coastal areas get stuck in the 50s.

Another system moves in Friday, giving us the chance for scattered rain throughout most of the day.

Next weekend is looking good — as of now. Saturday and Sunday have a mix of clouds and sun with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.