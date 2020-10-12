Periods of Rain Tuesday, Sunshine Returns Mid-Week

7Weather- You’ll need the umbrella and rain jacket tomorrow. The remnants of Delta will bring beneficial rain to southern New England.

It will be chilly tonight with light, spotty showers starting after midnight. We wake up to light showers in the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. It’s just light stuff for the morning commute, but it’s enough to slow down traffic. Plan to leave a little early Tuesday morning.

Pockets of heavier rain move in mid-day, and there will be periods of rain throughout the afternoon. It won’t be pouring all afternoon, but it’s enough to take the rain gear, if you will be out and about.

The wet weather starts to move out in the evening, with rain ending between 9-11 PM. It looks like we have a good chance of getting an inch of rain from this system.

It clears up on Wednesday, and the sunshine will allow temperatures to reach into the upper 60s. Thursday will have a gusty breeze with highs about 10 degrees above average in the low 70s.