Tracking a narrow ribbon of some light snow for the Thursday AM commute. If this were to occur on an early weekend morning we could tag it as Festive Flakes but because it will happen during a morning commute, let’s roll with Pesky Flakes.

The narrow ribbon of snow isn’t tied to a storm but rather a cold front. That front will be moving today’s mild air out to sea early Thursday morning and that moving process will create some light snow for a few hours Thursday morning. Let’s step through the futurecast to show how this event should play out. First up, 7am…

Most of the light snow will be concentrated along and south of the Pike at that time. Now onto 10am…

Similar to 7am, primarily along and south of the Pike. Once we get to midday and especially the afternoon, the snow should begin to fade away and shift south. 1pm timestamp…

After all those hours of light snow, here is what I’m thinking for amounts…

A blockbuster, said no meteorologist ever. Now, in terms of road conditions, the snow will be falling onto pavement temps in the low 30s and falling at a pace that will not be able to quickly accumulate. For these reasons, main roads should be wet. Untreated and secondary roads are likely to become quite slick for much of the early morning so allow extra time for travel. All roads will improve by midday and certainly through the afternoon.

The evening commute will be dry but also colder than the morning commute as the colder air begins to filter into southern New England during the afternoon hours. The colder air is also drier air, so some afternoon sunshine is likely.

Friday and Saturday are sunny and cold. Saturday, there will be a storm well offshore that will produce coastal clouds and flurries but farther inland, sunshine will prevail.

Enjoy your Flutie Flakes for breakfast!

~JR