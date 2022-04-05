After a solid start to the workweek, we take another step in the nice weather direction today as dry weather prevails from start to finish. As partly to mostly sunny skies win out, temps bounce back into the low 60s inland, and in the 50s at the coast as sea breezes are in and out. Overall, a great afternoon for the ball fields to the yardwork.





Clouds thicken tonight and rain arrives for tomorrow. It’ll be a chilly rain at that too with an east to northeast wind holding temps in the 40s. Rain will be steadiest near and south of the Pike and lightest/intermittent across northern Mass and NH.





Clouds and patchy drizzle hang in Thursday with the best chance of heavier rain arriving again Thursday night as some downpours are likely then. We’ll even have strong winds across Southeast Mass overnight too.





Friday sees the steadiest rain taper off early, however, breaks of sun mid morning to early afternoon will send temps into the 60s, providing some instability thanks to the cold air aloft, and fuel a few more scattered pop-up showers.



Saturday and Sunday are fairly seasonable, with a few pop-up showers likely Saturday.