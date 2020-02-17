Pick of the Week

A lot of you probably have off of work today and your kids off of school. Which is great! Today is a perfect day to get outside and soak up the sunshine and mild air. It’s a chilly start out there this morning but with the sunshine we’ll climb to the 40s for most of us. Boston and areas south of the Pike will see highs in the low to mid 40s with areas north of Boston near 40. Even if temperatures are in the upper 30s, it will feel really nice out there with the strengthening February sunshine.

If you are home and your kids off school and looking for something to do, should be a fantastic day to do some local skiing! Weather will be great on the slopes here in Massachusetts.

Enjoy today, no matter what you do, because we only get it for one day. The rest of the week won’t be nearly as nice. Tomorrow we cloud over and bring in rain and snow back to the area. It won’t arrive until AFTER the morning commute so I don’t expect issues on the roads tomorrow. Coastal areas and south of the Pike will be rain nearly the entire time. North of the Pike and away from the coast will start as a little period of snow before transitioning over to rain. The evening commute will be wet, but not snowy.

Accumulations are possible but minimal. Accumulations will hold to areas outside of 495 and will only amount to an inch, if that. So impacts will be minimal.

Behind this system is cold air. So while we get a return of the sunshine for the rest of the work week, it won’t be nearly as nice as today. The 40° on Wednesday is deceiving because that will occur in the mid morning hours and temperatures will fall through the afternoon and evening. So colder temperatures and brisk wind will not make it feel nice outside. By Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will struggle to make it to 30°.