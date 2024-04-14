Rain showers will clear by late tonight. Overnight, clouds will clear as well and lows will drop to the 40s. There will be a light breeze.

That leaves us with some fantastic weather for the Boston Marathon on Monday. Throughout most of the day, skies will be mostly sunny but there may be a few periods where there are just a couple clouds around. Most importantly: it stays dry.

Highs in the afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s. There may be a little breeze at times again.

It’s not all about the marathon. The Red Sox game starting at 11:10am Monday is also looking fantastic. Bright skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s throughout the game.

Tuesday will be warm and bright. Wednesday will be dry throughout the day, but we have chances for rain later that night. We can’t rule out a spot shower Thursday, and Friday we have better chances for hit-or-miss showers.