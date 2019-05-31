Picture Perfect Weekend

For the first weekend of June, the start of Meteorological Summer AND the start of Hurricane Season, we’re tracking a seasonable and mostly sunny start to the weekend.

For your Friday night plans, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and temperatures slip into the 50s.

Saturday morning, we could start off with some patchy fog, otherwise mostly sunny with highs stretching into the upper 70s inland, 60s at the coast…nice weather for the Best Buddies Challenge from start to finish!

As we swing into Saturday evening, a few showers could pop to the west, but these will likely break apart as they try to move into central MA / southern NH.

A similar set-up for Sunday with a few more clouds by Sunday afternoon/evening. A cold front approaches from the west Sunday evening, which could pop a few more showers (mainly after sunset Sunday).

The cold front clears the area by Monday, as you can tell by the temperatures on Monday and Tuesday with highs into the 60s, but don’t fret, the 70s returns by midweek and continue to stick around into through the end of the week. Enjoy!