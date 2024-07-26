Get out and enjoy the beautiful weekend weather ahead, because it does not last!

With clear skies this evening and overnight, temperatures will drop quickly. Overnight lows will be refreshing and comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s, so open up those windows to get some fresh air!

The bright skies continue into tomorrow. While the early morning will be cooler, afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. It’ll be cooler at the Cape in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Saturday night will be clear again with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday, a couple more clouds around, but highs will still be nice in the mid to upper 80s. If you’re heading to the beach, it’ll be cooler there, and don’t forget the UV index is still high this time of year. The coast will reach the low to mid 80s, and the Cape only the mid to upper 70s.

It’ll be slightly more humid, but still relatively comfortable. We can’t rule out a spot sprinkle, but better chances for rain start at the Cape in the evening, with late-night and overnight rain showers for the rest of us.

Monday will cool to the low 80s with a sun/cloud mix and just a low-end chance for a spot shower. It will be noticeably more humid with dew points in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be warm in the mid 80s and very humid with a chance for an isolated storm. Although, we have better chances for more storms Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Toward the end of next week we start to get hot again with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.