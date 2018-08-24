Picture Perfect Weekend Before The Heat and Humidity Return

Earlier this week, we had a comfortable glimpse of fall-like weather, but as we look ahead to next week, it looks like a heat wave might be returning to southern New England through midweek.

Before the heat AND the humidity return, we thankfully get a picture perfect weekend to enjoy the sunshine, relatively comfortable humidity, and highs in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday will feature a few more clouds than Saturday, due to a slight uptick in the humidity for the second half of the weekend, but otherwise a flawless forecast for any of those outdoor plans- just don’t forget the sunglasses and sunscreen.

A heat wave could be knocking on our doorstep for the first half of the next work week, so get ready, not only for the 90+ degree heat, but also the humidity.

We could reach 90 as early as Monday, with Tuesday stretching into the low to mid 90s, then Wednesday might be the day we tie or break record highs, with temperatures into the upper 90s. Three or more days with 90+ degree heat verifies as a “heat wave”.

Thankfully, a cold front will brings some relief in the form of showers late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, followed by much more seasonable conditions for the end of the week.

In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful weekend weather while it lasts!

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer