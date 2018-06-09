Picture Perfect Weekend

If you chose this weekend out of all weekend’s to host an outdoor event, you may feel like you won the weather lottery. Mostly sunny skies, low humidity, highs near 80 this afternoon, an absolutely beautiful day for the Pride parade in downtown Boston, or a baseball game at Fenway, or an outdoor concert in Mansfield, just to name a few things going on around the region.

Tonight, under partly cloudy skies, temperatures slip into the 50s for most of the region. Sunday brings a slightly cooler airmass over the region along with an easterly wind along the immediate coastline, with high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s inland, near 70 at the coast.

With high pressure blocking any of the showers and storms to our southwest, we will continue to see a quiet and dry weather pattern to kick off the work week. The next chance for showers and storms doesn’t arrive until the humidity builds back in which, will be by midweek.

Wednesday, high temperatures reach into the low to mid 80s, spurring up a chance for storms by the late afternoon into the early evening. We will continue to keep an eye on that as we get closer. In the meantime, get outside and enjoy this fabulous weather with friends and family.