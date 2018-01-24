Pleasant & Cool Rest of Workweek

We’re still contending with some patchy black ice early this morning, with many locations near freezing (especially NW of I-128). A cold front is tracking through the Bay State early this morning, but it won’t bring much fanfare our way apart from a few fair weather clouds this AM. Greatest concern for black ice will be through 8AM.

Behind this morning’s cold front, winds pick up the pace out of the west, with gust up to about 28mph. Temperatures this morning will drop a few degrees behind this front, before again warming up back into the upper-30s this afternoon.

Tonight and tomorrow both feature blustery winds, with even cooler air moving in from our NW, ushered in by high pressure. So, at least we’ll keep those dry skies around!

The cold air is short-lived for us as another weekend warm-up heads our way, with temps near 50° this Saturday.

While Sunday stays warm, we bring back rain showers of the second half of your weekend.

~Wren