Happy Tuesday! It’s a beautiful day out there! Highs reached the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be another clear and chilly one before our warm-up begins.

First, evening temperatures will cool to the 40s and 30s. Overnight lows will be pretty widespread, but everyone will be on the chilly side:

The sun will be out for your Wednesday! It’s looking mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon in the low 60s. It won’t be overly breezy, either.

Thursday morning will dip to the low to mid 30s with warm afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

The sunny skies continue!

Friday morning, lows drop to the upper 30s and low 40s which is on the milder side for this time of year. Afternoon highs will once again be warmer in the low to mid 60s. The sun will be shining after just a few clouds in the morning! What a week.

This weekend looks fantastic. Saturday morning will be chilly and afternoon highs will cool to the upper 50s, but skies still look mostly sunny. A few clouds roll in for Sunday with a mild afternoon in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’re watching a *chance* for some showers Sunday evening into Monday, but this is still pretty far out and is something we’ll have to keep an eye on. Monday looks cooler in the 50s.

Tuesday we ditch the rain chance but trade it for a cold day! The morning drops back to the 30s with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Stay tuned!