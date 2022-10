High pressure remains with us most of the weekend, with sunshine and seasonable weather expected!

High temperatures today will range from mid 50s to low 60s across the area, along with less wind, will feel much warmer than Friday.

Sunday morning will be chilly once again with clear skies and calm conditions, but by the afternoon much warmer as a southerly breeze takes over.

Rain chances return for the work week, with a few sprinkles possible for Halloween activities.