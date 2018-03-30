Pleasant Holiday Weekend

Looking out the window today… eh, not so great. But stepping outside – WAIT A MINUTE… IT FEELS LIKE SPRING!!

Most of us experienced temps into the 60s, despite the cloud cover and “spring showers.” This was the warmest day for Boston since February 21st (when it was in the 70s… in February… that was awesome, remember?).

While it won’t be quite as warm this weekend, temps will still be above average and it will be dry. Tomorrow is our sunny day, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Easter Sunday will start with more cloud cover, and then sunshine arrives by afternoon with gusty wind and highs again in the mid 50s:

Another cool thing that happens this weekend is the “Full Sap Moon,” which is a “blue moon” – or the second full moon in one month. We didn’t have a full moon in February – and we won’t see another “blue moon” until October 31st, 2020. As someone so aptly put on Twitter, “Halloween 2020 is gonna be LIT!” Indeed. I really appreciate that sentiment.

While this weekend is above average, we knew we couldn’t hold in the 50s for long, right? That’s the case. April is off to a great start on Sunday, and then the low 40s are back in the picture along with a chance of some SNOW. Oh man… did you really just read that? Yes, you did. It’s not a lot to write home about, but there’s a quick moving short wave that zips by to the south of New England early Monday – and it could bring a coating to an inch of snow along the South Coast. Roads will just be WET. No big deal…

Wet weather along with some milder temps arrives by mid-week. More spring-like temps as well as those “spring showers,” much like today. We’ll dry out in time for the home opener on Thursday.

Have a safe and wonderful holiday weekend! – Breezy