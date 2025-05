A nice day on tap for Mother’s Day, with sunshine and high temperatures expected in the 60s and low 70s.

The only takeaway will be a light northwesterly wind that may make conditions a tad breezy in spots.

High pressure remains in control for the next few days before it gives way to another slow-moving storm.

Expect rain to move back in for the middle and end of the week, but not as much of a washout as the last system.