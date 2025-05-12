Just in time for mom, the weather cleared out nicely across the region, allowing for plenty of sunshine and a crisp, dry breeze for Mother’s Day. This morning, we’ll continue the theme of crisp air in place, as temps start off early in the 30s and 40s.

The early chill doesn’t last long as temps jump up quickly. Highs head for the low to mid 70s this afternoon, albeit cooler along the south coast. We start bright through the day with low humidity.

More mid to high level clouds mix in tomorrow with highs near 70 inland, but only near 60 at the coast as an onshore breeze kicks back in.

Wednesday, more clouds and a bit more humidity are in the mix. While a spot shower is possible inland, much of the day is rain-free again. Highs run in the low 70s inland, 60s coast.



As humidity bumps up a bit more Thursday and we add in some instability, the chance for some scattered showers increases. A few spot showers hang on Friday.







While we’ll likely track some scattered showers/storms for the weekend, neither day looks like a washout.