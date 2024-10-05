After a cold front passed by this morning, drier and cooler air is moving in for Sunday.

Expect sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for most of the area. A few clouds are possible along the coastline, Cape, and Islands.

If you’re headed to the Patriots game, we’re expecting great football weather from start to finish.

Late Sunday night and into Monday a cold front arrives from the Midwest, with scattered showers in the forecast.

At least a tenth of an inch of rain is expected with most locations picking up about 1/4 of an inch. A few isolated spots may even see an inch of rain.