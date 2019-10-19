Pleasant Sunday

7Weather- Sunday will be another nice, fall day. Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor will make it cloudy by the afternoon, but it looks like most of the rain from this system stays south.

SUNDAY:

Sunday morning will be sunny and chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Clouds slowly move in throughout the afternoon and highs are in the low 60s.

Winds will be light out of the southeast keeping the coast slightly cooler. Great day to go apple picking!

Post Tropical Cyclone Nestor will be south of the region Sunday night into the Monday morning. The exact track of this system will change a bit, but as of now it looks like the bulk of the rain stays south. Spot showers are possible overnight for SE Mass, and the Cape & the Islands.

Monday may start with clouds, but it clears quickly, and most of the day will have sunshine. Highs will be in the low and mid 60s.

Most of Tuesday is dry and cloudy. Rain ahead of a cold front moves in after sunset, and there periods of heavy rain are possible overnight.