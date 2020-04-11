Pleasant Weather Easter Sunday, Rain and Wind Monday

7Weather- Easter Sunday has nice weather, and then a strong low pressure system brings in rain and wind to start the week.

The best time to have a backyard Easter egg hunt will be in the early afternoon. The day starts chilly, but then we jump to near 50º by 10 AM. There will be some sun around early in the day, and then it gets cloudy in the afternoon. Highs reach into the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Expect periods of rain and windy conditions. A strong system moves in early Monday morning, and it sticks around through the evening. Light rain starts around sunrise, and then there are periods of rain throughout the day. A cold front approaches in the afternoon, and we could see thunderstorms ahead of the front.

The best chance for thunderstorms is after 3 PM. There will likely be strong winds in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, and if we get storms to form, the strong wind gusts could mix down to the surface.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Monday morning until Monday evening. There is a chance we see gusts between 50-65 mph. This could lead to scattered power outages. There is still some uncertainty on how strong the wind will be. If we have gusts between 50-65 mph, then there will be scattered power outages, but if they are at 50 mph or less, then isolated power outages are possible.