Aside from a few showers across the Cape and islands this morning, nice weather is in the forecast this weekend with high pressure moving in. With sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s for most this afternoon, along with a few 70s.

Some patchy fog is possible early Sunday morning, otherwise sunshine will give way to a few clouds during the day as a weather system approaches the area from our west. There is a stray chance for a shower late-afternoon but most of the area will stay dry.

On Monday that same weather system moves over New England, with scattered showers and evening a thunderstorm or two as colder air moves in along a cold front.

After the weather system passes, colder weather arrives with morning low temperatures in the 30s from Wednesday through Friday.