Plenty of Nice Weather Ahead

Overnight and early morning rain was beneficial for many towns across Southeast Mass with a general 0.50-1.00″ of water falling on the lawns and gardens. North of the Pike, totals were generally near or under a tenth of an inch, so while it was welcomed, it wasn’t as much as we could have used.

Humidity lowers today as temps run in the mid to upper 70s, still several degrees above average for this time of year, but a far cry from the lower 90s many hit yesterday. Most of the afternoon is dry, however, mid to late afternoon will feature a few spotty passing pop-up showers northwest of Boston thanks to a cold pool of air aloft. Tomorrow is a bit cooler with highs in the low 70s.

The next chance for a few showers comes through Thursday evening and again Saturday night. Otherwise, much of the 7 day forecast is dry.