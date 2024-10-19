Get ready for a picture-perfect fall weekend across Massachusetts!

Sure, we’re off to a chilly start this morning, but highs this afternoon will comfortably reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

The forecast is looking great for the Head of the Charles with comfortable temperatures, lots of sun and not too strong of a wind.

Overnight, though, those clear skies will allow the temperature to drop quickly. Lows will go all the way down to the upper 30s and low 40s once again.

That’s true for tomorrow too. Highs will again reach the upper 60s and low 70s under bright, sunny skies.

We finally get rid of the unusually chilly mornings starting Monday morning. Lows will be in the 40s and it’ll be exceptionally warm in the afternoon in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. That warmer, mild and dry pattern continues into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain comes on Thursday which will cool us down into the 60s. Friday will dry out with highs down to the 60s again.

And don’t forget: we’re also counting down the days until Halloween!