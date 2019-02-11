Plowable Snow Tuesday

Prepare for poor travel Tuesday afternoon and evening, as snow begins to move in mid-day.

Plan on 3-4″ in Boston before the changeover, with more snow north, and less south. Worcester will likely see about 5″.

Snow starts between 1-3 PM, with heavy snow possible between 3-7 PM.

The Cape & the Islands and the South Shore will see the switch to a mix close to 6 PM. Boston likely sees the change to a sleet by 7 PM.

We will all be seeing snow by the early afternoon. Expect periods of heavy snow with low visibility after 3 PM and through the Tuesday rush-hour.

A switch over from snow to sleet, and then freezing rain (pink color) begins around 6 PM, from south to north.

It is likely that all areas on the map see a change to sleet and freezing rain overnight, even for northern Worcester County.

There will be a few lingering rain showers early Wednesday morning, and then it is mostly cloudy the rest of the day.