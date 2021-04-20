PM Rain Wednesday, Windy And Chilly Thursday

7Weather- It is still mild tomorrow, just not as warm as today. Temperatures start in the low 50s, and then we get into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

There are two time frames for rain tomorrow, the first is from 11 AM-2 PM, and the second is from 5-10 PM. Not everyone will see showers from the first round, that one will be more of a hit and miss situation. The second round will be more widespread, and rain could be heavy at times. It will also be a breezy day with sustained wind at 10-20 mph.

This won’t be a soaking rain for southern New England. Most areas will be get about a quarter of an inch of rain. There could be isolated higher amounts with heavier pockets of rain that develop in the second round.

Cooler air and windy conditions follow the rain on Thursday. Temperatures start in the mid and upper 30s in the morning, but with a gusty wind, it will feel more like the upper 20s.

Highs will be between 47-52º, but the entire day will have windy conditions, so it will feel chilly.

We will likely have a wind advisory in effect for Thursday with the potential to see gusts up to 50 mph. That’s enough to break small tree branches, and more around patio furniture.

Friday is still windy, but it’s not likely that we have advisories in effect. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s, and skies are mainly sunny.

The weekend is split. Saturday has great weather! Expect a few clouds, less wind, and warm temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday has cloudy skies, showers and cooler highs in the low 50s.