7Weather- Shower arrive late in the day Sunday, but we clear things up for the start of the week.

Sunday morning has a few peeks of sun and chilly temperatures in the mid 30s. It is still dry around lunch time and it is cool in the mid and upper 40s. Showers arrive after 2 PM, but it’s not a washout, just a few, on and off light showers. It won’t amount to much with most locations getting about 0.10″ of rain.

Monday has a mix of clouds and sun. The day starts in the mid 30s, but we rebound into the low 50s by the afternoon. Tuesday is the pick of the week! Highs reach into the mid and upper 50s and wind is light.

Enjoy the dry weather Monday and Tuesday, wet weather arrive mid-week. Expect scattered showers Wednesday with a breezy northeast wind. That onshore will will keep temperatures in the 40s all day. Thursday has rain around as well, especially in the afternoon.

There will be a few lingering morning showers on Friday, and then we slowly clear up. Highs reach into the low 60s.