A warm front lifts through the area tonight brining in tropical air for Monday. The day starts cloudy and muggy with temperatures near 70º at 7AM. There could be an isolated storm mid-day (11am-1pm), but the better chance of storms is between 3-8PM as a cold front approaches. A couple of storms could be strong to severe. The main concern with these storms is the potential of damaging straight line winds. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s.

The cold front that brings storms on Monday drops humidity for Tuesday. Dew points drop start in the low 60s in the morning, and then drop into the mid 50s in the afternoon. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with with in the mid 80s. The remnants of Ida arrive in southern New England Wednesday evening. Expect a few showers as we approach sunset.

It’s difficult to pinpoint where the heaviest rain will fall Wednesday night into Thursday. This system still has a long way to travel before it gets to us. As of right now it looks like we’ll see 1-3″ of rain. Flash flooding is possible.

After the remnants of Ida move out the weather is pretty quiet. Friday and the weekend look to have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s.