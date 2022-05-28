7Weather- We’ll have showers and storms this afternoon, and then the rest of the holiday weekend is looking dry with lower humidity.

There will be peeks of sun throughout the first part of today allowing temperatures to jump into the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect showers and storms this afternoon from 2-7PM as a cold front moves through the region. After 7PM we’re only looking at a lingering, isolated storm.

Sunday morning has temperatures in the low 60s and it is mostly sunny. We will have a mix if sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s inland and in the 70s along the coast. The Cape likely gets stuck in the upper 60s. Overall, it’s a nice day with lower humidity.

Monday is hot! Highs reach into the upper 80s to low 90s. Temperatures along the immediate coastline will be in the low and mid 80s.

Morning services will be mild and bright with temperatures in the mid 60s. We jump into the low 80s by 11AM, and then highs reach close to 90º. Wind picks up a bit toward the end of the day. Humidity remains low.

A back door cold front arrives on Tuesday. It looks like we make it into the mid 70s in the morning, and then temperatures drop throughout the day as a northeast wind kicks in.