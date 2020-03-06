Powerful Ocean Storm Close Pass Tonight

Quiet conditions prevail this morning as temperatures start in the 20s and 30s. Light winds hang in here this morning, but increase this afternoon as clouds increase as well. Temps hold in the 40s this afternoon thanks to the northeast breeze and increasing clouds.

As a rapidly strengthening ocean storm develops to our southeast tonight, winds continue to increase and the chance for snow starts to go up after midnight. The best chance of snow will be across Southeast Mass, once temps cool enough. At first, it’ll stick to grassy surfaces, and then perhaps for a few hours, even to paved areas if it snow hard enough across the Cape and Islands. With the mix of snow and wind in the forecast overnight and early tomorrow, there’s a winter weather advisory posted for the Cape and Islands.

Snow totals are a bit tricky for the Cape and Islands as some very heavy snow bands sit just offshore. Right now, 1-3″ seems to be the range that most locations fall in. Farther north, snow totals are limited to under an 1″

A big part of the weather story with this storm will be the wind that ramps up, gusting 55-65mph overnight – tomorrow morning for the Cape and Islands. With that strong northeast to north wind, we’ll watch for the potential of minor coastal flooding during tomorrow mornings high tide. Additionally, with strong winds and a some snow, watch for isolated tree damage and power outages across the Cape and Islands.

Fortunately, it’s not a long lasting storm and it’ll be done snowing by mid morning across the Cape and Islands. Sun returns quickly tomorrow morning for the rest of us. Temps hold near 40 with a chilly breeze through the day, then rebound into the 50s Sunday. Clocks go forward one hour too!