If you’re hitting the road in the next few days for early Thanksgiving travel, the weather is looking to be in your favor! Depending when your driving plans are, we’re watching one period of rain that will come through between now and Thursday. Thankfully it’s warm enough that it’ll be just rain and no concerns about snow or mixed precipitation. Really any day you plan to travel between now and Thanksgiving will be fine. You may run into a few passing showers on Wednesday so I marked it fair, but honestly I wouldn’t be concerned about it… it’s just not “great!”

The rain will arrive Tuesday evening and it’s just a shield of steady, light to moderate rain Tuesday evening and overnight. We’re not worried about downpours and most of the rain will be gone by sunrise Wednesday. During the day Wednesday, there’s about a 30% chance of a passing shower or two. The screen shot below shows it over the Cape, and while it’s maybe a little more likely across our southern spots, the chance of a passing shower exists across the area on Wednesday.

The rain will bring clouds and warmer air along with it. Temperatures for Tuesday will climb to 50° (normal high is now 49°). By Wednesday we’ll make a run at 60°!

On the backside of this system is another shot of cold air. That cold air isn’t here for Thanksgiving day itself, rather it’s just beginning to work itself in. So temperatures will be colder Thursday but even that will be better than Friday and Saturday when the core of the cold air arrives. The biggest worry on Thanksgiving itself is the cold wind that will be quite gusty as it pushes in the colder air for the end of the week.