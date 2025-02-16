For several hours late last night and into the very early morning hours today, we had a nice picturesque snow falling across the area (unless you maybe had to drive in it). Now we’ve all transitioned that snow to a wintery mix of sleet and freezing rain, or just plain old rain for some of us through the day today. Moving forward for the rest of the afternoon, expect wet weather. Most of us will see rain, but outside of 495 it will remain a mix of sleet and freezing rain so be careful for rough travel all day there.

If you’re looking for snow totals from this storm, I’ll be honest, it’s pretty difficult to measure. We changed to sleet and rain by 6am for most of us, so any snow that did fall will have compacted and will become a slop for the rest of the day. Here’s a constantly updating list from the National Weather Service.

Pro tip: while its slushy and sloppy and will require effort, move it before sunset today because tonight the wind will crank as cold air rushes in and that will freeze all of this slush and slop in place for several days.

Tonight the wind is going to pick up and it will really howl through the day on Monday. A high wind warning and wind advisory go into effect this evening through Monday evening, with the worst of the wind during the daylight hours tomorrow. We could see wind gusts between 50-60 mph tomorrow. Those across southern New Hampshire will see plenty of wind too and I suspect will be added to some sort of warning/advisory later this morning.

I think the wind tomorrow will be more of an issue for power loss than the ice and snow today will be. The wind alone could be enough to cause power problems, then adding a little weight from snow and/or ice and we could have problems in spots tonight and tomorrow. The wind will come down a little bit Monday night and Tuesday but still enough where power loss could be on the table.

Not only are the next few days windy, they’re very cold. High temperatures will be stuck in the 20s with the wind making it feel more like the single digits and teens for the first half of the week.