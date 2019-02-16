Presidents’ Day Weekend Snow

Looks like Mother Nature could not have picked a better holiday weekend to bring a chance of snow.

This Presidents’ Day Weekend, we’re tracking light snow to kick off late Sunday night into early Monday, which on a typical Monday morning, would be a cause for concern for commuters. However, since many have off, including schools, thankfully there will not be nearly as many people on the road during the Monday morning commute.

If you do have to commute early Monday, leave a little bit of extra time to clear off your car and to take it slow on the snow-covered roadways.

The best day for outdoor plans? Today, Saturday, since we’re tracking seasonable and sun-filled skies with high temps around 40°.

Tonight, temperatures slip into the upper teens to mid 20s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday, we start off with sunshine, then the clouds move in tomorrow afternoon and fill in through the evening ahead of the snow showers.

Light snow begins between 10pm and midnight west before filling in from west to east from midnight to 2AM Monday. The snow continues to fall through 7AM, before lightening up to flurries by 11AM, with a slight chance for some sleet mixing in along the southern coastline and the Cape.

Snowfall totals remain low, but it’s still enough to create slick spots. Between a coating to 2″ is likely, with more snow accumulations favoring areas south.

Monday evening is drier, with Tuesday featuring mostly sunny skies and cooler air.

Our next system moves in late Wednesday night, starting off as snow, then changing to a wintry mix Thursday. We’re keeping an eye on this system as we get closer. Friday we return to seasonable and drier conditions under mostly sunny skies.