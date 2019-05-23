Pretty Good Weekend Ahead

We’ve had solid weather all around the last few days as we’ve finally broke the back of the cloudy and cooler stretch of weather we had to end April and start May. All in all, the solid weather continues through the weekend, although at times, we’ll catch some passing showers and storms.

Let’s start with today. It’ll be breezy with cloudy to partly sunny skies (brightest late morning-early afternoon). Highs near or top 70 along and northwest of I-95 and we’ll stay dry through 6pm. From 6pm to midnight, we’ll keep an eye on the radar as scattered showers and isolated storms roll through. Although one or two of the storms could be strong, the risk of severe weather is higher to our west and southwest, especially from NY State to D.C.

After midnight, we’ll clear on out and start tomorrow dry with some sun. By mid to late morning, clouds build back up, and a passing shower is possible. No washout though. Tomorrow temps run in the 60s to near 70 inland with a cool northerly gusty wind. Temps along the coast are chillier, especially Cape Ann, the South Shore and Cape Cod.

The weekend…

Bottom line is that a few showers and storms roll through, but there will be plenty of dry hours over the weekend.

Saturday: Sun to increasing clouds. Late-day and nighttime scattered showers and storms. Low to 70s.

Sunday: Clouds and sun, spot shower or storm, but much of the day is dry. Upper 70s to mid 80s. Few scattered evening storms possible.

Memorial Day: Dry, low humidity. Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s to near 70 at the coast.