We had a Red Flag Warning in effect earlier Saturday, and another one is set to go into effect again Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.

The only reason it doesn’t continue tonight is because the winds will continue to die down and the relative humidity will increase overnight. It’ll be cold, too, with lows into the 20s overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Skies will be mostly clear.

The wind will pick up again Sunday, and skies will be dry, and with all that dry vegetation and dry ground out there, brushfires can spark up quickly and spread easily once again. Be careful of how you dispose of smoking materials, and outdoor burning is not suggested. Highs will be cool in the mid to upper 50s.

Our much-needed next chance for rain comes Sunday night. For central Massachusetts, after 9 p.m., and for Boston after 11 p.m. or midnight. The rain showers will continue all night into early Monday morning.

Unfortunately, the rain won’t amount to enough to make a real dent in the drought or the fire weather conditions going forward. Most of us will pick up less than a quarter-inch of rain.

The rain will end by morning commute time on Monday. The rest of Monday, clouds will clear, highs will be warmer in the mid to upper 60s, but that wind will increase again. And with dry air, gusty winds, and still a not soaking-wet ground, be careful of another risk for brushfires.

That’ll be especially true on Tuesday. The ground will have even more time to dry out, the air will be dry, and Tuesday will be downright windy with gusts over 30 mph much of the day. It’ll be cooler in the low to mid 50s, but sunny.

Wednesday will be cold. Lows will be down to the 20s with afternoon highs struggling to make it out of the mid to upper 40s. At least skies will be bright. We have a chance for a couple of spotty showers on Thursday with cooler highs in the upper 40s again. Friday: spot shower chance and in the low 50s. Saturday looks dry, partly sunny, with highs nearing the low to mid 50s.