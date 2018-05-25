Pushing 90 Degrees Before Temps Crash

The unofficial start of summer, starting off like mid summer as the heat builds into New England. But… also in classic New England fashion, your fashion choices will have to change up abruptly as the temps take a nose dive Saturday afternoon and evening.

First, today we build the heat as highs near 90 this afternoon with dew points running near 50. That dew point number is important because it represents low humidity. That low humidity, combined with a busy breeze out of the west to southwest, will allow for a comfortable heat this afternoon.



Highs on Saturday near 90 again, this time, with dew points near 65, allowing for a much more muggier fell to the air. In addition, watch for a dramatic temp drop by late afternoon as temps sharply fall back into the 60s once the winds shift to the east to northeast. That means we go from tank tops and flip flogs to sweatshirt weather by day’s end. Also, keep an eye out for a pop of shower/storm in the afternoon as the cool air starts to approach.



Once we drop the temps tomorrow afternoon/evening, is game over for our warmth for a couple of days. Unfortunately, that also means high shower chances Sunday too as a wave of low pressure rides by us along the front that’s stuck just to our south. Throw in the showers and the onshore breezes, and we’re stuck in the 50s for highs. Blah!



Monday does feature improvements. While not beach weather, we’ll do just fine for the tee times and cook outs as highs near 70 inland and stay near 60 at the coast.



Have a great day and a great weekend everyone. Stay safe!

@clamberton7 – twitter