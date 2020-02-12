Quick Change from Snow to Rain Early Thursday

Today we finally saw the sunshine return after a wet and dreary start to the week. Hopefully, you were able to get outside and enjoy since tomorrow the clouds will linger for most of the day, but we’re also tracking some snow to rain just in time for your morning commute Thursday.

Ahead of this system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of Boston from 11PM tonight through noon Thursday. These are the locations where some accumulating snow is possible, along with some icing, and where we could see some slick spots.

The best chance for some plowable snow is farther north, mainly along and north of the MA/NH border. Otherwise, a quick 1-2″ of snow possible north of the Pike into the higher elevations of the Worcester Hills just after midnight tonight into early tomorrow morning before the snow/rain line lifts northward as temperatures warm-up.

By the time many wake up in the morning, the rain/snow line will have lifted close to the MA/NH state line, resulting in just slushy roads as rain takes over for most of the morning commute.

By midday, it’s just a few scattered rain showers, underneath a blanket of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 30s for most spots.

By the evening commute, drier conditions will prevail, but there could be some slick spots after sunset as temperatures will slip to around the freezing mark.

Looking ahead towards Valentine’s Day on Friday, get ready for falling temperatures and a bitter wind. After Thursday’s system moves out, the colder air trickles in, making for a cold end to the week, which continues into the first half of the weekend. Temperatures start off around 30 in the morning on Friday, but will fall back into the teens by dinner time, so plan accordingly.

That bitter cold lingers into Saturday, with wind chills on Saturday morning feeling like it’s subzero and by Saturday afternoon, only warming up into the teens for wind chills.

Thankfully, temperatures will quickly shift into the mid 40s by the second half of the weekend, making Sunday the pick of the weekend for your outdoor plans.