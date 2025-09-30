A big temperature cooldown is coming this week, however it’s not going to last long before it’ll be unusually warm once again.

Overnight lows will be cooler than the last few mornings, overall in the upper 40s and low 50s under mostly clear skies. Wednesday will feel like the coldest day this week, thanks to a combination of the temperature cooldown and some gusty winds. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s, but winds will gust to 25 mph and that’ll make it feel like the 50s during the warmest part of the day. At least the sun will be shining!

Thursday will be the technically coolest day of the week, but given we won’t have much of a wind it’ll likely feel slightly warmer than Wednesday. Highs will top off in the low 60s after a cold morning in the 30s with bright skies once again.

Friday is when temperatures will begin to trend upward again. The morning will be cold in the 30s but afternoon highs jump back to the low 70s. At least the humidity is staying low! Skies will feature filtered sun.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Boston is Saturday, and the weather couldn’t be any better. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s with afternoon highs way up to near 80 degrees.

Sunday will still be bright and in the low 80s, making this weekend a perfect one if you’re hoping to go leaf peeping.

The warm trend continues into the first half of next week. Monday and Tuesday will both reach the low 80s with sunshine. However, what goes up must come down! Mid to late next week it’ll feel more like it should for this time of year. Stay tuned!