Quick Hitting Snow Ahead

Temps were in the mid 50s today, yet, we track snow over the weekend! In fact, there’s a winter storm watch up for Saturday evening/early Sunday morning, for a good chunk of southern New England that is near and south of the Mass Pike.



As a fresh batch of cooler air arrives from our north tonight, lows drop into the 20s and highs tomorrow warm into the mid 30s. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine in the morning before mid to high level clouds filter that sun out during the afternoon. No snow falls during the day, and even through dinner, still no snow. Unless of course, you’re a late eater, as snow overspreads our area between 9-10pm and becomes steady from 10pm tomorrow night to 5am Sunday. Between 5-6am Sunday, the snow tapers off and sunshine breaks back out between 8-9am!



Obviously, it’s a quick hitting system with only a 6-8hr period of snow. With that said, the snow that does fall, may be heavy at times, especially along and south of the Mass Pike where a fairly quick 3-5″ of it will yield to some slick travel overnight. Road conditions rapidly improve during the mid morning hours Sunday as the sun breaks out and temps warm. By mid afternoon, we’re back in the mid 40s! Drip, drip, drip. The other bit of good news… no wind damage and no coastal flooding. So overall, for a winter storm, the timing is about as good as it can get for limiting the impacts.



While snow goes into meltdown mode Sunday afternoon, any snow leftover thereafter, has no chance of surviving the week. By Tuesday afternoon, we’re cracking 60 and by Wednesday, mid to upper 60s are within reach!

Have a good night and check back with us for storm updates this weekend.

@clamberton7 – twitter