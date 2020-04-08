Quick Moving PM T’Storms Thursday, Windy with a Few Sprinkles Friday

An unsettled weather pattern is slated for the end of the week, but we’re not looking at complete washouts.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover with some patchy fog possible along the coast. Overnight lows into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday starts off dry.

By midday, a line of downpours with embedded thunderstorms will be knocking on our doorsteps to the west.

Between 1pm and 5pm is when that line swings in from west to east, with a few of these on the strong side, meaning strong winds and some hail are possible.

This is a quick-moving line, allowing for a clearing and drier conditions just in time for sunset Thursday. It will be windy behind this line of storms, so you will notice the shift in wind direction once line of storms sweeps out.

This system meanders northward along the coast of Maine, bringing some wintry weather to northern New England (especially along the Canadian border), for us here in southern New England, we’re looking at windy conditions Friday with some spotty sprinkles.

Also, through Friday, with the Supermoon Tuesday, astronomical high tides along with this system, will make for some coastal concerns around those high tides through Friday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for the coastline of MA and southern NH for minor pockets of flooding/splashover, and some beach erosion possible.

For the holiday weekend, Saturday is bright and breezy with highs in the low 50s. Easter Sunday features highs into the upper 50s, a sunny start, with increasing clouds through the afternoon, and a spot sprinkle cannot be ruled out by the evening, but overall, most of the daytime hours are dry.

A wet and windy start to the week for Monday. A warm-up into the 60s for Tuesday, followed by a cool down to near seasonable conditions for next Wednesday.