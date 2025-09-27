It was a beautiful day to kick off the weekend in Massachusetts! Sunday will be similar. Then, we’re tracking an eventual cooldown.

Highs Saturday topped off in the upper 70s for most. It was humid but free of rain.

Overnight, lows will get down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

We can’t rule out an overnight shower, mainly across southeastern Massachusetts.

That rain chance quickly dwindles Sunday morning. Clouds will move out, and Sunday will be bright, warm and muggy. Highs will top off in the low 80s with dew points in the 60s.

Monday will be noticeably less humid. Morning lows will get down to the 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be the last warmer day this week. Highs will reach the upper 70s after a morning in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday will be the first day we’re expecting more of a fall feel to return. Lows will be in the 40s with afternoon highs only in the upper 60s. Skies will be sunny that day, and every single day the rest of the week. Thursday: low 40s in the morning to low 60s in the afternoon. Friday will feature the coldest morning in the upper 30s with highs rebounding to the upper 60s. The low 70s return for Sunday.

Stay tuned!