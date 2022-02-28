Temperatures today reminded us that we are still in winter. That said, spring is on the horizon, just about three weeks away! Highs today struggled to make it to 30° but with the wind felt like the teens all afternoon.

The good thing about February sun is if you were outside in these cold temperatures today, it definitely helped to be in the sun. You could feel the warmth of the basically-March sunshine. That said, we still ran 10-15° below average this afternoon.

The forecast going forward isn’t necessarily quiet, but there’s not a lot to talk about. Our next couple rain/snow chances are not only minor, but hitting during the overnight hours so impacts will be very minimal.

– Round 1 comes in tomorrow evening and tomorrow night. It is just spotty rain and snow showers Tuesday around dinner time and overnight. They are gone by Wednesday morning.

– Round 2 comes in Wednesday night. This is late Wednesday night (after midnight). This is a mix of rain and snow with a few snow flurries lingering into early Thursday, but again they’re out early and Thursday is basically a dry, sunny, and cold day.