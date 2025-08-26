The next seven days are full of quiet and comfortable weather with not much to talk about moving forward. If you loved today, we have more of the same on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll keep the sunshine (or at least partly cloudy sky) with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. The breeze from today will back down tonight and the next couple of days, and there is a very low risk of a spot shower on Wednesday.

The clear skies, low humidity, and (what will become) a light wind overnight will allow temperatures to cool off and give us a windows open type of night! Numbers for most of us should fall to the lower 50s with a few towns dipping into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow is another nice day. We’ll have partly cloudy skies, temperatures that return to the mid 70s, low humidity, and less of a breeze. There is the chance of a spot shower tomorrow, but that chance is only about a 10% shot and most of us will stay dry. Thursday we do it all over again but without the shower chance — 70s, low humidity, mostly sunny, and less wind than today.

The next real rain chance moves in on Friday. It’s honestly well timed because 1) we need the rain and 2) it will give us a reinforcing shot of this comfortable air that will set up shop just in time for holiday weekend.